392 EFS F-15E's take off for Marauder Shield 26.1

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft pilot from the 391st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron climbs into an F-15 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2025. The pilot was preparing to take off for Marauder Shield 26.1, an exercise showcasing the U.S. and Kuwait’s commitment to air superiority through integrated Defensive Counter-Air operations. These operations demonstrated a unified front in protecting regional airspace and ensuring the safety and security of both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)