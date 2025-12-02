Camp Zama Dining Facility serves Thanksgiving meal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CAMP ZAMA, Japan — Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians and host-nation employees enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal Nov. 26 at the Shogun Warrior Restaurant, served by Brig. Gen. James K. Dooghan, Commanding General, U.S. Army Japan, Command Sgt. Maj. Paul D. Langley, USARJ Command Sergeant Major, and leaders from USAG Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.