CAMP ZAMA, Japan — Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians and host-nation employees enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal Nov. 26 at the Shogun Warrior Restaurant, served by Brig. Gen. James K. Dooghan, Commanding General, U.S. Army Japan, Command Sgt. Maj. Paul D. Langley, USARJ Command Sergeant Major, and leaders from USAG Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 01:18
|Photo ID:
|9420518
|VIRIN:
|251125-O-SK840-5446
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama Dining Facility serves Thanksgiving meal [Image 4 of 4], by Fumiaki Tabuchi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.