    Camp Zama Dining Facility serves Thanksgiving meal [Image 2 of 4]

    Camp Zama Dining Facility serves Thanksgiving meal

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Fumiaki Tabuchi 

    U.S. Army Japan

    CAMP ZAMA, Japan — Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians and host-nation employees enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal Nov. 26 at the Shogun Warrior Restaurant, served by Brig. Gen. James K. Dooghan, Commanding General, U.S. Army Japan, Command Sgt. Maj. Paul D. Langley, USARJ Command Sergeant Major, and leaders from USAG Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.

