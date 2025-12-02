Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australian American Leadership Dialogue Members Visits USS Indiana (SSN 789) [Image 3 of 3]

    Australian American Leadership Dialogue Members Visits USS Indiana (SSN 789)

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Omar Dominquez 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec 2, 2025) – Lt. j.g. Kevin Acks, assistant weapons officer of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789), left, discusses the capabilities of Indiana to members of the Australian American Leadership Dialogue delegation at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 2, 2025. Indiana is assigned to Submarine Squadron 7 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    VIRIN: 251202-N-DZ831-1065
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    This work, Australian American Leadership Dialogue Members Visits USS Indiana (SSN 789) [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Submarines
    Virginia-class
    USS Indiana (SSN 789)
    COMSUBPAC
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

