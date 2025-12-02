Australian American Leadership Dialogue Members Visits USS Indiana (SSN 789)

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec 2, 2025) – Lt. j.g. Kevin Acks, assistant weapons officer of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789), left, discusses the capabilities of Indiana to members of the Australian American Leadership Dialogue delegation at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 2, 2025. Indiana is assigned to Submarine Squadron 7 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 23:05
|Photo ID:
|9420400
|VIRIN:
|251202-N-DZ831-1065
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
