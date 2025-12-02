Australian American Leadership Dialogue Members Visits USS Indiana (SSN 789)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec 2, 2025) -- Members of the Australian American Leadership Dialogue delegation pose for a photo during a tour aboard Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 2, 2025. Indiana is assigned to Submarine Squadron 7 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)