Service members with the Indonesian National Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, and U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, stand at attention for the Indonesian national anthem during Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 25 closing ceremony at Bayah, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2025. BK-A 25 is a multinational exercise hosted in Indonesia. It brings together the ADF, Indonesian National Armed Forces and Marines assigned to MRF-SEA to rehearse crisis response operations, improve interoperability, and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 21:53
|Photo ID:
|9420325
|VIRIN:
|251030-M-EJ587-1147
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.37 MB
|Location:
|BAYAH, ID
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
