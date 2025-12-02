Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members with the Indonesian National Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, and U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, stand at attention for the Indonesian national anthem during Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 25 closing ceremony at Bayah, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2025. BK-A 25 is a multinational exercise hosted in Indonesia. It brings together the ADF, Indonesian National Armed Forces and Marines assigned to MRF-SEA to rehearse crisis response operations, improve interoperability, and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)