Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Australian Defence Force Brig. Gen. Dean Thomas, the Joint Force land combatant commander, provides closing remarks during the Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 25 closing ceremony at Bayah, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2025. BK-A 25 is a multinational exercise hosted in Indonesia. It brings together the Australian Defence Force, Indonesian National Armed Forces and Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, to rehearse crisis response operations, improve interoperability, and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)