Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th ESC hosts Mr. Shin, Sang Il [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    19th ESC hosts Mr. Shin, Sang Il

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Capt. Anthony Corey 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Sang Il “Sammy” Shin is shown19th ESC headquarters prior to his recognition ceremony, Nov. 25, 2024, on Camp Henry, Daegu, South Korea. The ceremony highlights Shin’s lifelong dedication to U.S. Soldiers, from assisting troops during the Korean War to supporting education programs, cultural exchanges, and family outreach events for decades. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 21:08
    Photo ID: 9420272
    VIRIN: 251125-A-EB744-3602
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th ESC hosts Mr. Shin, Sang Il [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Anthony Corey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tribute video highlights decades of commitment
    19th ESC hosts Mr. Shin, Sang Il

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download