19th ESC hosts Mr. Shin, Sang Il

Sang Il “Sammy” Shin is shown19th ESC headquarters prior to his recognition ceremony, Nov. 25, 2024, on Camp Henry, Daegu, South Korea. The ceremony highlights Shin’s lifelong dedication to U.S. Soldiers, from assisting troops during the Korean War to supporting education programs, cultural exchanges, and family outreach events for decades. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay)