Tribute video highlights decades of commitment

Attendees of the Sammy Shin recognition ceremony watch a video chronicling Shin’s life story and his longtime support to the U.S. Army community in Daegu, Nov. 25, 2024, on Camp Henry, South Korea. The presentation included historical photos from the Korean War and moments from Shin’s many years of service to the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command and the Korean Advisory Council. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay)