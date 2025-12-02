Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU 5 Successfully Completes All Encomposing Evolution [Image 6 of 9]

    EODMU 5 Successfully Completes All Encomposing Evolution

    GUAM

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Haley Wilson 

    Commander Task Force 75

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Nov. 20, 2025) – A Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 inspects a simulated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) while conducting a hostage rescue evolution on Naval Base Guam, Nov. 20, 2025. EODMU 5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. and allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)

