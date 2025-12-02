NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Nov. 20, 2025) – A Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 inspects a simulated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) while conducting a hostage rescue evolution on Naval Base Guam, Nov. 20, 2025. EODMU 5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. and allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 19:38
|Photo ID:
|9420087
|VIRIN:
|251120-N-JN495-1152
|Resolution:
|5637x3758
|Size:
|8.66 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EODMU 5 Successfully Completes All Encomposing Evolution [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Haley Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.