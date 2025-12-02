EODMU 5 Successfully Completes All Encomposing Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Nov. 20, 2025) – Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 pass under power lines while patrolling a rooftop during tactical operations on Naval Base Guam, Nov. 20, 2025. EODMU 5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. and allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy Photo Illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)