S4S Chief “T2” challenges newest generation of Space Operators

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Tina R. Timmerman, U.S. Space Forces – Space command senior enlisted leader, left, speaks with a handful of 533rd Training Squadron graduates before presenting them with achievement coins at the start of the 533rd TRS graduation ceremony on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025. As a fellow graduate of the 533rd TRS, Timmerman emphasized the defining transition from student to operational Guardian in her speech for the newest generation of enlisted Space Operators. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)