    S4S Chief “T2” challenges newest generation of Space Operators [Image 1 of 2]

    S4S Chief “T2” challenges newest generation of Space Operators

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Tina R. Timmerman, U.S. Space Forces – Space command senior enlisted leader, provides the opening remarks for the 533rd Training Squadron graduation ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025. As a fellow graduate of the 533rd TRS, Timmerman emphasized the defining transition from student to operational Guardian in her speech for the newest generation of enlisted Space Operators. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    533 TRS
    STARCOM
    S4S
    Graduation

