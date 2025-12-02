S4S Chief “T2” challenges newest generation of Space Operators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Tina R. Timmerman, U.S. Space Forces – Space command senior enlisted leader, provides the opening remarks for the 533rd Training Squadron graduation ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025. As a fellow graduate of the 533rd TRS, Timmerman emphasized the defining transition from student to operational Guardian in her speech for the newest generation of enlisted Space Operators. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)