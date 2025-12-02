MASA 25: MRF-SEA Leaders Meet 3rd Marine Brigade Leadership in Palawan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb T. McDonald, center, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, listens to Philippine Marine Corps Lt. Col Sergio Ronquillo III, left, the chief of staff of 3rd Marine Brigade, during a meeting with key leaders as part of exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)