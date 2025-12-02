Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MASA 25: MRF-SEA Leaders Meet 3rd Marine Brigade Leadership in Palawan [Image 6 of 6]

    PALAWAN/OZAMIS, PHILIPPINES

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb T. McDonald, center, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, listens to Philippine Marine Corps Lt. Col Sergio Ronquillo III, left, the chief of staff of 3rd Marine Brigade, during a meeting with key leaders as part of exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)

