U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb T. McDonald, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to Philippine Marine Corps Lt. Col Sergio Ronquillo III, the chief of staff of 3rd Marine Brigade during a meeting with key leaders as part of exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9419916
|VIRIN:
|251015-M-SH393-2274
|Resolution:
|5297x3380
|Size:
|9.27 MB
|Location:
|PALAWAN/OZAMIS, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MASA 25: MRF-SEA Leaders Meet 3rd Marine Brigade Leadership in Palawan [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.