    H2F Award Ceremony [Image 3 of 10]

    H2F Award Ceremony

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Hedrick and Col. Andrew Hercik, Command Sergeant Major and Commander of the 18th Field Artillery Brigade, hand out awards for outstanding achievement in physical training, Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 26, 2025. These Soldiers recently joined the Colossus Club which is the 1,000 pound club for the 18th FAB. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)

    This work, H2F Award Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    18th Field Artillery Brigade
    XVIII ABC
    H2F

