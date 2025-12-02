H2F Award Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Hedrick and Col. Andrew Hercik, Command Sergeant Major and Commander of the 18th Field Artillery Brigade, hand out awards for outstanding achievement in physical training, Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 26, 2025. These Soldiers recently joined the Colossus Club which is the 1,000 pound club for the 18th FAB. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)
