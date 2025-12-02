709th MP QTB Competition Day 3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Isaias Frausto, a military police officer assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, receives the Army Commendation Medal for earning the title of best noncommissioned officer in the 709th Military Police Battalion Quarter Board Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 3, 2025. The award recognizes his excellence across the tasks and skills evaluated during the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)