    709th MP QTB Competition Day 3 [Image 8 of 11]

    GERMANY

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Isaias Frausto, a military police officer assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, receives the Army Commendation Medal for earning the title of best noncommissioned officer in the 709th Military Police Battalion Quarter Board Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 3, 2025. The award reflects his mastery of the tasks and skills assessed throughout the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 12:01
    Photo ID: 9419258
    VIRIN: 251203-A-PT551-8345
    Resolution: 5071x5071
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 709th MP QTB Competition Day 3 [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

