NIWC Atlantic Team Streamlines System Loading for Forward Deployed Ships to Accelerate Fleet Readiness

The Tactical Networks (TACNET) Deployment Team, part of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic based out of Norfolk, Virginia, has developed a new way to preload shipboard systems including the Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES). The team’s motivation and goals were to be able to achieve faster installations, which would mean a shortened maintenance cycle and therefore a faster way to get the ship returned to operational readiness. The newly developed processes were centered around relocating the system loading and configuration from the shipyard to the Network Integration and Engineering Facility (NIEF) in Norfolk. This location transfer provided several benefits including saving costs and time due to the increased technical asset availability, expanded bandwidth capacity and ease of access to other subject matter experts (SMEs). Photo by Jerry Sekerak, NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs.