NIWC Atlantic Team Streamlines System Loading for Forward Deployed Ships to Accelerate Fleet Readiness

By Meg Rhodes, NIWC Atlantic

NORFOLK, VA - The Tactical Networks (TACNET) Deployment Team, part of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic based out of Norfolk, Virginia, has developed a new way to preload shipboard systems including the Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES). The team’s motivation and goals were to be able to achieve faster installations, which would mean a shortened maintenance cycle and therefore a faster way to get the ship returned to operational readiness.

The newly developed processes were centered around relocating the system loading and configuration from the shipyard to the Network Integration and Engineering Facility (NIEF) in Norfolk. This location transfer provided several benefits including saving costs and time due to the increased technical asset availability, expanded bandwidth capacity and ease of access to other subject matter experts (SMEs).

The TACNET Deployment team wanted to ensure that the change in operations would not negatively affect the fleet and welcomed the opportunity to test out their new processes alongside Information Systems Technician 1st Class Daniel Cruz from USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79). The collaboration with IT1 Cruz provided him with exposure to a part of the system lifecycle that he would normally not experience.

The CANES Lab, located in the NIEF, allowed Cruz the ability to also connect with the technical team in a unique environment for learning and problem-solving.

“As a Navy IT, seeing this side of the network at its very beginning has been a great opportunity,” Cruz said. “To be working on the network and all the racks within seeing distance is something you won’t have on a ship, as they are tucked away throughout the ship’s compartments. This makes things easier to troubleshoot. The CANES Lab is a game changer in the software-install process moving forward.”

Cruz’s time spent with the team, also gave him the increased knowledge and understanding to share with his shipmates when he returned to DDG-79 in Rota, Spain.

Mason Houtwed, part of the Pre-installation, Test and Check Out (PITCO) support team, highlighted the broader impact of the effort stating, “Completing these efforts at the NIEF greatly expands our capabilities to identify issues in the fleet. By using existing relationships with the CANES engineering team, we can troubleshoot and test resolutions without the need to go ‘boots on deck.’ We also have increased capabilities to test the latest patches and features in a clean environment, without impacting operations on board.”

The TACNET Deployment team continues to build on the success they had from their initial collaboration with IT1 Cruz and have begun the streamlined-loading processes for a second forward-deployed ship, the USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) also in Rota, Spain.

All speed-to-capability efforts are in direct support of advancing the tools and resources that the warfighter needs. David Spangler, the NIEF Logistics and Lifecycle Engineering Lead for NIWC Atlantic, firmly believes this new streamlined-loading approach “aligns to Department of Navy priorities by improving readiness, providing increased capacity of existing availabilities, and making sure ships are ready to get back into the fight faster.”

