USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conducts a ship tour for French Navy Sailors

251121-N-JM579-1012 TOULON NAVAL BASE, France (Nov. 21, 2025) Cmdr. Joseph Phillips, commanding officer of the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), delivers remarks to Sailors from the French Navy as they tour the ship, Nov. 21, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)
