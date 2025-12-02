USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conducts a ship tour for French Navy Sailors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251121-N-JM579-1069 TOULON NAVAL BASE, France (Nov. 21, 2025) Lt. Ian Graves discusses various monitoring systems in the Central Control Station of the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) to French Navy Sailors, Nov. 21, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)