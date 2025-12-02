Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conducts a ship tour for French Navy Sailors [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conducts a ship tour for French Navy Sailors

    TOULON NAVAL STATION, FRANCE

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Macklin 

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    251121-N-JM579-1069 TOULON NAVAL BASE, France (Nov. 21, 2025) Lt. Ian Graves discusses various monitoring systems in the Central Control Station of the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) to French Navy Sailors, Nov. 21, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 08:55
    Photo ID: 9419054
    VIRIN: 251121-N-JM579-1069
    Resolution: 4871x3247
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: TOULON NAVAL STATION, FR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conducts a ship tour for French Navy Sailors [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conducts a ship tour for French Navy Sailors
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conducts a ship tour for French Navy Sailors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ship Tour
    Port visit
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    France
    Toulon Naval Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download