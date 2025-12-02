Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JMTG-U Troopers Conduct Realistic Casualty Treatment Training [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JMTG-U Troopers Conduct Realistic Casualty Treatment Training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, conduct casualty evaluation and treatment training at Grafenwöehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 3, 2025. Medics incorporated pig tissue to simulate realistic wound-packing scenarios, giving Troopers hands-on experience in controlling bleeding and stabilizing a casualty under stress. Warrior Task Training focuses on strengthening core Soldier skills and building readiness across the formation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 08:05
    Photo ID: 9419038
    VIRIN: 251202-A-PH391-5169
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMTG-U Troopers Conduct Realistic Casualty Treatment Training [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Arturo Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JMTG-U Troopers Conduct Realistic Casualty Treatment Training
    JMTG-U Troopers Conduct Realistic Casualty Treatment Training
    JMTG-U Troopers Conduct Realistic Casualty Treatment Training
    JMTG-U Troopers Conduct Realistic Casualty Treatment Training
    JMTG-U Troopers Conduct Realistic Casualty Treatment Training
    JMTG-U Troopers Conduct Realistic Casualty Treatment Training
    JMTG-U Troopers Conduct Realistic Casualty Treatment Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    278th Armored Calvary Regiment
    Sword of Freedom
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download