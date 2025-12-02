JMTG-U Troopers Conduct Realistic Casualty Treatment Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, conduct casualty evaluation and treatment training at Grafenwöehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 3, 2025. Medics incorporated pig tissue to simulate realistic wound-packing scenarios, giving Troopers hands-on experience in controlling bleeding and stabilizing a casualty under stress. Warrior Task Training focuses on strengthening core Soldier skills and building readiness across the formation.