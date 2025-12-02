Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor visits 33rd Airbase Powidz, Poland

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, commanding general of 21st Theater Sustainment Command visits 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade at 33rd Airbase Powidz, Poland on December 3, 2025. Lalor visited in order to recognize the accomplishments by maintenance teams and Soldiers stationed around USAG Poland. (U.S. Army photo Spc. Kaylan Joseph)
