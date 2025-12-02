Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor visits 33rd Airbase Powidz, Poland [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor visits 33rd Airbase Powidz, Poland

    POLAND

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kaylan Joseph 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, commanding general of 21st Theater Sustainment Command visits 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade at 33rd Airbase Powidz, Poland on December 3, 2025. Lalor visited in order to recognize the accomplishments by maintenance teams and Soldiers stationed around USAG Poland. (U.S. Army photo Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 08:11
    Photo ID: 9419031
    VIRIN: 251202-A-FS119-2586
    Resolution: 6020x3789
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor visits 33rd Airbase Powidz, Poland [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor visits 33rd Airbase Powidz, Poland
    Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor visits 33rd Airbase Powidz, Poland
    Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor visits 33rd Airbase Powidz, Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download