    USACE leadership checks progress on Spangdahlem Elementary School construction

    USACE leadership checks progress on Spangdahlem Elementary School construction

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Richard Puckett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District personnel check out construction progress on the new Spangdahlem Elementary School being built on Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany October 15, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is managing construction of the project in close coordination with the U.S. Air Force, Department of Defense Education Activity and German construction partners. (U.S. Army photo by Rich Puckett)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 05:44
    Photo ID: 9418989
    VIRIN: 251015-A-TX325-1006
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, USACE leadership checks progress on Spangdahlem Elementary School construction [Image 9 of 9], by Richard Puckett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

