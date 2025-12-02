USACE leadership checks progress on Spangdahlem Elementary School construction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District personnel check out construction progress on the new Spangdahlem Elementary School being built on Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany October 15, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is managing construction of the project in close coordination with the U.S. Air Force, Department of Defense Education Activity and German construction partners. (U.S. Army photo by Rich Puckett)