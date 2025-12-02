Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and ROK work together during exercise Beverley Sentinel 26-1 [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S. and ROK work together during exercise Beverley Sentinel 26-1

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Bridger Boyd, 8th Security Forces Squadron flight commander, provides rear security while clearing a building of threats and unexploded ordnance during Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 3, 2025. Exercises such as this one are a chance for members of the Wolf Pack to practice neutralizing possible dangers to the wing while ensuring the safety of personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

