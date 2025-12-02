U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Bridger Boyd, 8th Security Forces Squadron flight commander, provides rear security while clearing a building of threats and unexploded ordnance during Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 3, 2025. Exercises such as this one are a chance for members of the Wolf Pack to practice neutralizing possible dangers to the wing while ensuring the safety of personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 03:25
|Photo ID:
|9418911
|VIRIN:
|251203-F-JJ878-1160
|Resolution:
|5291x3520
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
This work, U.S. and ROK work together during exercise Beverley Sentinel 26-1 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.