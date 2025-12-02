U.S. and ROK work together during exercise Beverley Sentinel 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Bridger Boyd, 8th Security Forces Squadron flight commander, provides rear security while clearing a building of threats and unexploded ordnance during Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 3, 2025. Exercises such as this one are a chance for members of the Wolf Pack to practice neutralizing possible dangers to the wing while ensuring the safety of personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)