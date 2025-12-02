U.S. and ROK work together during exercise Beverley Sentinel 26-1

(From left to right) U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Bridger Boyd, 8th Security Forces Squadron flight commander, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nelson Mitchell, 8th SFS flight chief, lead a team to clear a building of threats and unexploded ordnance during Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 3, 2025. 8th SFS members are prepared to respond to any possible threats and remain ready through exercise events to defend the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 03:25
|Photo ID:
|9418910
|VIRIN:
|251203-F-JJ878-1184
|Resolution:
|5281x3514
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
