    U.S. and ROK work together during exercise Beverley Sentinel 26-1 [Image 9 of 10]

    U.S. and ROK work together during exercise Beverley Sentinel 26-1

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    8th Fighter Wing

    (From left to right) U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Bridger Boyd, 8th Security Forces Squadron flight commander, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nelson Mitchell, 8th SFS flight chief, lead a team to clear a building of threats and unexploded ordnance during Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 3, 2025. 8th SFS members are prepared to respond to any possible threats and remain ready through exercise events to defend the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 03:25
    Photo ID: 9418910
    VIRIN: 251203-F-JJ878-1184
    Resolution: 5281x3514
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and ROK work together during exercise Beverley Sentinel 26-1 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ROKAF, Wolf Pack, 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, Exercise, Security Forces

