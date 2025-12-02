MASA 25: MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines, Philippine Coastguardsmen conduct TCCC Medical Exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospitalman Second Class Juan Florestorres, assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, explains how to provide medical care under fire to MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade and Philippine Coastguardsmen as part of a tactical combat casualty care subject matter expert exchange during exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 13, 2025. TCCC is a training program for non-medical personnel to have knowledge and skills to render life-saving medical aid in the absence of medical personnel in combat scenarios. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. Florestorres is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)