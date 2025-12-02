Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MASA 25: MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines, Philippine Coastguardsmen conduct TCCC Medical Exchange [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MASA 25: MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines, Philippine Coastguardsmen conduct TCCC Medical Exchange

    MARINE BASE CAMP RODOLFO, PHILIPPINES

    10.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Navy Hospitalman Second Class Juan Florestorres, assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, explains how to provide medical care under fire to MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade and Philippine Coastguardsmen as part of a tactical combat casualty care subject matter expert exchange during exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 13, 2025. TCCC is a training program for non-medical personnel to have knowledge and skills to render life-saving medical aid in the absence of medical personnel in combat scenarios. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. Florestorres is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 01:05
    Photo ID: 9418645
    VIRIN: 251013-M-AS577-1206
    Resolution: 7576x5053
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: MARINE BASE CAMP RODOLFO, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MASA 25: MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines, Philippine Coastguardsmen conduct TCCC Medical Exchange [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MASA 25: MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines, Philippine Coastguardsmen conduct TCCC Medical Exchange
    MASA 25: MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines, Philippine Coastguardsmen conduct TCCC Medical Exchange
    MASA 25: MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines, Philippine Coastguardsmen conduct TCCC Medical Exchange
    MASA 25: MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines, Philippine Coastguardsmen conduct TCCC Medical Exchange
    MASA 25: MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines, Philippine Coastguardsmen conduct TCCC Medical Exchange
    MASA 25: MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines, Philippine Coastguardsmen conduct TCCC Medical Exchange
    MASA 25: MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines, Philippine Coastguardsmen conduct TCCC Medical Exchange
    MASA 25: MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines, Philippine Coastguardsmen conduct TCCC Medical Exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMEF
    Marines
    USMC
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA26
    MASA25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download