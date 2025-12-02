MASA 25: MRF-SEA, Philippine Marines, Philippine Coastguardsmen conduct TCCC Medical Exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Philippine Marine assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade prepares to fill out a mechanism, injuries, symptoms and treatment report during a tactical combat casualty care subject matter expert exchange with U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Philippine Coast Guardsmen as part of exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 13, 2025. TCCC is a training program for non-medical personnel to have knowledge and skills to render life-saving medical aid in the absence of medical personnel in combat scenarios. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)