MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct CBRN Subject matter expert exchange

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gian Osorto, center right, a chemical biological radiological nuclear (CBRN) defense specialist assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, demonstrates to service members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines how to use a AN/UDR-13 dosimeter during a CBRN subject matter expert exchange as part of Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, Oct. 20, 2025. A dosimeter is a compact, handheld device designed for measuring ionizing radiation levels in various environments. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)