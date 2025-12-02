MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct CBRN Subject matter expert exchange

A Philippine Marine observes an AN/PDR-77 radiac detection system as part of a chemical biological radiological nuclear (CBRN) subject matter expert exchange during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, Oct. 20, 2025. The multipurpose radiation detection system designed for various applications, including nuclear accident response and incedent management. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 23:21
|Photo ID:
|9418473
|VIRIN:
|251020-M-EU506-1012
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|13.37 MB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
