    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct CBRN Subject matter expert exchange

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    A Philippine Marine observes an AN/PDR-77 radiac detection system as part of a chemical biological radiological nuclear (CBRN) subject matter expert exchange during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, Oct. 20, 2025. The multipurpose radiation detection system designed for various applications, including nuclear accident response and incedent management. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

