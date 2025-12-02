Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Korea recovers remains at White Horse Hill in Korean DMZ

    South Korea recovers remains at White Horse Hill in Korean DMZ

    CHEORWON-GUN, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    Ministry of National Defense personnel and United Nations Command members salute remains recovered during a Nov. 26 excavation at White Horse Hill within the Korean Demilitarized Zone . This operation reflects UNC's crucial role in facilitating safe access and oversight in this armistice-controlled area.

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 18:59
    Photo ID: 9418204
    VIRIN: 251126-N-YQ363-5225
    Location: CHEORWON-GUN, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], KR
    South Korea recovers remains at White Horse Hill in DMZ
    South Korea recovers remains at White Horse Hill in Korean DMZ

