South Korea recovers remains at White Horse Hill in DMZ

Ministry of National Defense personnel and United Nations Command members pose for a photograph during a remains recovery operation Nov. 26 on White Horse Hill in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). UNC facilitated safe access and oversight in this armistice-controlled area.
11.26.2025
12.02.2025
|Location:
|CHEORWON-GUN, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], KR
