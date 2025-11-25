U.S. Army V Corps Paralegal Specialist Spc. Tyrone Harrington assembles furniture for the first U.S. Army court room in Poland Nov. 18, 2025. Harrington helped outfit the courtroom on Camp Kościuszko, Poland, ahead of the first scheduled trial Dec. 4, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 09:21
|Photo ID:
|9417445
|VIRIN:
|251118-A-EE340-1003
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|6.26 MB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Build First U.S. Military Court Room in Poland [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.