U.S. Army Soldiers Build First U.S. Military Court Room in Poland

U.S. Army V Corps Paralegal Specialist Spc. Tyrone Harrington assembles furniture for the first U.S. Army court room in Poland Nov. 18, 2025. Harrington helped outfit the courtroom on Camp Kościuszko, Poland, ahead of the first scheduled trial Dec. 4, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)