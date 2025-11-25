Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers Build First U.S. Military Court Room in Poland [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Army Soldiers Build First U.S. Military Court Room in Poland

    POZNAN, POLAND

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army V Corps Paralegal Specialist Spc. Tyrone Harrington assembles furniture for the first U.S. Army court room in Poland Nov. 18, 2025. Harrington helped outfit the courtroom on Camp Kościuszko, Poland, ahead of the first scheduled trial Dec. 4, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 09:21
    VIRIN: 251118-A-EE340-1003
    V Corps
    stronger together
    Victory Corps
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    USAG Poland

