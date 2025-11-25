U.S. Army Soldiers Build First U.S. Military Court Room in Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army V Corps Paralegal Specialists Spc. Joshua Cordova, left, and Spc. Tyrone Harrington, right, assembles furniture for the first U.S. Army court room in Poland Nov. 18, 2025. Cordova and Harrington helped outfit the courtroom on Camp Kościuszko, Poland, ahead of the first scheduled trial Dec. 4, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan)