OPTIC was developed to replace the patchwork of outdated tools that slowed down mission readiness. Traditional workflows required operators to manually enter data across multiple systems, track equipment availability separately, and coordinate approvals over email. With OPTIC, all of that happens in one secure platform that’s accessible from anywhere.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 07:22
|Photo ID:
|9417321
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-OT405-1512
|Resolution:
|1911x865
|Size:
|399.89 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Simplifying Mission Planning with OPTIC [Image 3 of 3], by Amanda Rae Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Simplifying Mission Planning with OPTIC
No keywords found.