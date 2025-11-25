DEFAC Leadership Thanksgiving Meal serving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Provider Grill hosted its annual Thanksgiving Meal, bringing Soldiers and family together for one of the most anticipated dining events of the year. The morning began with a special visit from the Eighth Army Commanding General, Lieutenant General Hilbert, who joined the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade Command Team—Colonel Tinklepaugh, Lieutenant Colonel Rosario, Command Chief Warrant Officer Kohrs, and Command Sergeant Major Dawley—to serve the first wave of Soldiers. Their presence set a warm tone for the event, emphasizing gratitude, leadership, and connection across the formation. Following the opening meal service, battalion leadership from across the brigade took their places behind the serving line, accompanied by their battalion command sergeants major and company commanders, personally served traditional Thanksgiving plates to Soldiers and families. The combined participation of brigade, battalion and company leadership underscored a shared commitment to recognizing the hard work of the formation. The atmosphere was relaxed and festive, filled with conversations, photos, and a sense of community as leaders and Soldiers celebrated the holiday season together.