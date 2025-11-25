Dr. Giorgi Kirkitadze (WRAIR-EME) showing Armenian partners the preparation and set-up of mosquito traps.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 12:22
|Photo ID:
|9415771
|VIRIN:
|250709-A-A1902-1001
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|639.73 KB
|Location:
|AM
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WRAIR-EME conducts vector surveillance at Eagle Partner 2025 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WRAIR-EME protects force health with vector surveillance at Eagle Partner 2025
No keywords found.