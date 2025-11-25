NMRTC Bethesda's Sailors of the Year 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BETHESDA, Md. (Nov. 5, 2025) - Command Master Chief Aaron Paul, of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC), left, poses for a group photo with Junior Sailor of the Year winner Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jennifer Adams, and Capt. Jeffrey Klinger, NMRTC Bethesda's commanding officer, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Nov. 5, 2025. NMRTC Bethesda’s mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)