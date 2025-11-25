NMRTC Bethesda's Sailors of the Year 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BETHESDA, Md. (Nov. 5, 2025) - Capt. Jeffrey Klinger, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC), Bethesda's commanding officer, left, poses for a group photo with Senior Sailor of the Year winner Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Mark Nevers, center, with NMRTC Command Master Chief Aaron Paul, right, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Nov. 5, 2025. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bethesda’s mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)