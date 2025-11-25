Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTC Bethesda's Sailors of the Year 2025 [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMRTC Bethesda's Sailors of the Year 2025

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda

    BETHESDA, Md. (Nov. 5, 2025) - Capt. Jeffrey Klinger, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC), Bethesda's commanding officer, left, poses for a group photo with Senior Sailor of the Year winner Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Mark Nevers, center, with NMRTC Command Master Chief Aaron Paul, right, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Nov. 5, 2025. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bethesda’s mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 12:22
    Photo ID: 9415768
    VIRIN: 251105-N-CI012-2012
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Bethesda's Sailors of the Year 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMRTC Bethesda's Sailors of the Year 2025
    NMRTC Bethesda's Sailors of the Year 2025
    NMRTC Bethesda's Sailors of the Year 2025
    NMRTC Bethesda's Sailors of the Year 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download