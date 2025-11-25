USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) conducts routine underway operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Kathleen Roland and Ensign Dylan Krug stand watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while underway off the coast of Guam, Nov. 15, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)