Damage Controlman Fireman Autum Albright holds an aqueous film forming foam hose during maintenance aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while underway off the coast of Guam, Nov. 15, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 03:08
|Photo ID:
|9415244
|VIRIN:
|251115-N-YO707-1112
|Resolution:
|1555x2333
|Size:
|742.03 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) conducts routine underway operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.