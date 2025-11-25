Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Annapolis (SSN 760) quarters on the pier [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Annapolis (SSN 760) quarters on the pier

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 14, 2025) – Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7, center, addresses the crew of Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) during a port visit at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Nov. 14, 2025. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.29.2025 20:34
    Photo ID: 9413789
    VIRIN: 251114-N-SI601-2064
    Resolution: 5846x3897
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Annapolis
    SSN 760
    Submarine Squadron 15
    Submarine Group 7
    Quarters on the Pier

