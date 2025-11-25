USS Annapolis (SSN 760) quarters on the pier

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 14, 2025) – Command Master Chief Armon Owens, command master chief of Submarine Group 7, addresses the crew of Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) during a scheduled port visit at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Nov. 14, 2025. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2025 20:34
|Photo ID:
|9413787
|VIRIN:
|251114-N-SI601-2070
|Resolution:
|3281x2187
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
