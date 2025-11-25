Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Wayne E. Meyer Returns from Deployment [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Wayne E. Meyer Returns from Deployment

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Christopher Blachly 

    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

    U.S. Navy Lt. Jordan Dill hugs his children after returning home aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), Nov. 29, 2025, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) returned to its homeport of Pearl Harbor following nine months underway in the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher D. Blachly)

    This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer Returns from Deployment [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Christopher Blachly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DDG 108
    JBPHH
    C3F
    CSG-11
    RTHP
    Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

