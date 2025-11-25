USS Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) returned to its homeport of Pearl Harbor following nine months underway in the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations, Nov. 29.



Wayne E. Meyer departed Pearl Harbor, March 9, and operated as part of both the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) and Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG).



“Our crew has spent nine months contributing to the enduring missions of deterrence and promoting regional stability and maritime security, including successfully executing combat operations against the Houthi threat in the Gulf of Aden,” said Cmdr. Gerard Mauer, commanding officer of Wayne E. Meyer. “This ship and crew amazes me daily, and I am a proud Captain.”



Wayne E. Meyer conducted defense operations in support of both NIMCSG and VINCSG while operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations (AOO).



In addition to defense operations with NIMCSG and VINCSG, Wayne E. Meyer also worked alongside U.S. Central Command joint forces and United Kingdom Naval forces while conducting maritime operations to promote increased global maritime security.



While in the U.S. 5th Fleet AOO, Wayne E. Meyer participated in multinational operations and exercises to increase interoperability and promote regional stability and maritime security throughout the Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, and Arabian Gulf.



While operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet, Wayne E. Meyer supported operations to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, operating as part of the NIMCSG to provide credible deterrence and reassure allies and partners of enduring U.S. commitment to the region.



Wayne E. Meyer, with an air wing detachment from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, traveled over 50,000 nautical miles, conducted 24 replenishments-at-sea, 20 sea-and-anchor details, and conducted eight port visits. Wayne E. Meyer Sailors were awarded the Combat Action Ribbon for their actions against the Houthi threats in the U.S. 5th Fleet AOO.



Wayne E. Meyer was led by Mauer, Executive Officer Cmdr. Matthew Felton, and Command Master Chief Franklin Dominguez Jr.



